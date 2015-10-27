Amputee Joe Townsend claims press-ups record

Video

A Royal Marine who lost both legs in Afghanistan has claimed a world record for the number of press ups in a minute.

The current Guinness World Record of 44 planche press-ups in a minute by a double amputee is held by a Georgian soldier.

Joe Townsend, from Polegate, in East Sussex, said he hopes Guinness will ratify his record attempt of 78 press-ups.

"Amazing what can be achieved on a bored Sunday at home," he said.

In 2012 Mr Townsend was part of an eight-man team of wounded ex-soldiers who completed the 3,051 mile Race Across America.