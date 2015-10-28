HIV drugs helps multiple sclerosis patient walk again

Video

A woman who was prescribed HIV drugs says her multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms improved so much she was able to walk and play the piano again.

Within three days of starting to take the drugs, Shana Pezaro was able to walk up stairs.

The former dancer and piano teacher from Hove in East Sussex, who was diagnosed with MS eight years ago, was able to play the keyboard for the first time for many years.

When a doctor saw the footage he decided to set up a clinical trial.