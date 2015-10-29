Brighton man jailed for fake supermarket fall

Video

Sussex Police have released CCTV footage of a man who tried to defraud a supermarket by staging a fall and claiming compensation for £11,000.

Louis Dempsey, 35, of Mount Pleasant, in Brighton, claimed he had suffered back and neck pain, headaches, and emotional suffering after falling on a wet surface at Asda's Marina store in the city in June 2012.

He said he slipped on water which had been dripping from the ceiling.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court earlier this month, Dempsey was jailed for nine months after being found guilty of fraud by making a false representation.