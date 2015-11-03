'I'm a psychopath' Brighton murderer tells police

Video

A man who murdered another man in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2014 told police he was a psychopath and did not care if the man died.

Sussex Police has released footage of Oliver Parsons filmed on an officer's body-worn camera after he was arrested in Brighton.

Parsons said victim Joe Lewis was a bully who "tried to take over" the flat where he was stabbed to death.

He has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 16 years in prison, after pleading guilty to murder at Lewes Crown Court.