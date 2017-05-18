CCTV images show David Harris meeting with a 'hitman'.

Video

CCTV and audio recordings have been released of a former TV producer orchestrating the murder of his partner with a "hitman".

David Harris, 68, who became "besotted" with a woman he met at a brothel, offered to pay an undercover policeman £150,000 to murder Hazel Allinson.

The recordings, released by the City of London Police, were shown to jurors at the Old Bailey, and in them Harris asks the "hitman", to get it "done this week".

Harris was found guilty soliciting to murder.