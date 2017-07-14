Jane Austen superfan dresses in authentic Regency clothes

Video

Meet Jane Austen superfan Zack Pinsent from Hove.

The self-taught period tailor does not own a pair of jeans, preferring to fashion his outfits on Regency styles.

Mr Pinsent is inspired by Hampshire author Jane Austen and stars alongside a host of other dedicated "Janeites" in a special documentary to mark the 200th anniversary of her death.

You can see My Friend Jane on Monday on BBC One in the south at 19:00 BST.