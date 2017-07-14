Video
Jane Austen superfan dresses in authentic Regency clothes
Meet Jane Austen superfan Zack Pinsent from Hove.
The self-taught period tailor does not own a pair of jeans, preferring to fashion his outfits on Regency styles.
Mr Pinsent is inspired by Hampshire author Jane Austen and stars alongside a host of other dedicated "Janeites" in a special documentary to mark the 200th anniversary of her death.
You can see My Friend Jane on Monday on BBC One in the south at 19:00 BST.
-
14 Jul 2017
- From the section Sussex