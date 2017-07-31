MP calls for 'sex for rent' prosecutions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hove MP calls for 'sex-for-rent' landlord prosecutions

Labour MP Peter Kyle is calling for landlords who offer accommodation in exchange for sex to be prosecuted.

It comes after the justice secretary told the Hove MP that such arrangements were illegal.

A BBC investigation earlier this year revealed some landlords were targeting vulnerable young people with "sex-for-rent" deals.

They had argued there was no compulsion on people to respond to such adverts.

  • 31 Jul 2017
  • From the section Sussex