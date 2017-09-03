Fifty years since flying saucers hoax fooled the nation

Video

Fifty years ago this week the nation was gripped by stories of flying saucers found in locations across the south of England, from Somerset to Kent.

The "UFOs" bleeped, hissed and hummed and were filled with a foul-smelling mysterious liquid - and prompted a major police and Army response.

But it turned out they had touched down from somewhere a little closer to home than Mars.

