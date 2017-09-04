Barber James Brown: Photography 'takes me to another place'

Video

James Brown describes photography as his "first love", which takes him to "another place where I don't worry about anything else".

His main job is running a small barber shop, where he displays his best work.

For two to three hours every day he ventures out "into nature" to take pictures.

He describes himself as a "perfectionist" in both activities. "I won't let anyone leave the chair until their hair is perfect," he said.

Mr Brown's story is the first in a series looking at photographers who regularly contribute to the BBC.