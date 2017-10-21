Video
St Leonards campaigners protest against post office sale
Campaigners have staged a protest against the proposed sale and franchise of a Crown Post Office branch in East Sussex.
The company has said it needs to change its use to make it more sustainable in the long term.
It claims products and services will remain the same and it will be open for longer than it is now.
Resident and campaigner Erica Smith said: "We are worried.... The consultation for change has been really bad."
