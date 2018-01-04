Video

A shoplifter who sued police for excessive force after they used a Taser to arrest him has lost his case.

Paul McClelland argued officers from Sussex Police used the Taser unreasonably when he was surrendering and moving backwards to be handcuffed - this footage from a body-worn police camera shows what happened during his arrest.

A high-voltage Taser can be seen being fired at him, and as he falls, one of the officers appears to kick him.

However, Judge Jonathan Simpkiss ruled the officers "honestly and reasonably believed" the Taser was necessary.

In a written judgment at Brighton County Court, he said McClelland had not been seriously injured as a result of the officers' actions in a Brighton car park in July 2013.

Following his arrest, McClelland pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates' Court to obstructing a police officer, common assault and theft, and was given a community service order.