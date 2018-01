Video

A mum-of-four says she wouldn't turn the clock back, despite being paralysed in a cycling accident.

Amanda Worne, from Yapton in West Sussex, crashed into a metal post after her brakes failed while she was travelling at 50mph.

After six months at Stoke Mandeville spinal unit Amanda came home in a wheelchair but her house was now unsuitable.

So DIY SOS volunteers came to the family's rescue.