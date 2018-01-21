Video
Chailey children's charity stages match to raise funds
As Brighton struggled against Chelsea in a football game on Saturday, children with disabilities were staging their own match outside the stadium.
The Chailey Heritage Foundation held the event to raise funds for a new purpose-built space.
The Sussex charity cares for 220 children and young people with complex disabilities and high health needs.
One mother, Vicki Harper, said: "Having that one space where they could all come together would be phenomenal."
