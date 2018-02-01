Bottle tops help fund hospital treatment
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bottle tops help fund Eastbourne hospital equipment

Meet the mother and daughter who collected nearly 39,000 milk bottle tops in a year.

Anne and Jackie Taylor from Seaford collect the green, blue and red plastic tops from family, friends and local businesses.

But why do they do it?

  • 01 Feb 2018
  • From the section Sussex