Film remembers World War One dead

Video

A commemoration for people from Lewes who died in World War One has been made into a film.

During the first world war, 350 people from the East Sussex town died and 236 of them are named on the Lewes war memorial.

The town is usually known for its Bonfire Night parades, but last Remembrance Sunday a torchlight procession was held to remember the fallen.

The new film features the procession and will be premiered in the town from Monday.