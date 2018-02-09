Deer cull 'necessary to save lives'
Ashdown Forest deer cull 'necessary to save lives'

A cull of deer is taking place at Ashdown Forest in East Sussex.

It comes after a series of accidents in which people and animals were killed and injured.

Wildlife campaigners say culling is an outdated practice.

