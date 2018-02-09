Media player
Ashdown Forest deer cull 'necessary to save lives'
A cull of deer is taking place at Ashdown Forest in East Sussex.
It comes after a series of accidents in which people and animals were killed and injured.
Wildlife campaigners say culling is an outdated practice.
Inside Out South East is on BBC One on Monday at 19:30 GMT and on iPlayer afterwards.
09 Feb 2018
