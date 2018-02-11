The 3,000-mile walk for mental health

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brighton man's 3,000-mile walk for mental health
A man who decided to tackle his depression by immersing himself in the great outdoors has taken the last few steps of a 3,000-mile journey.
Jake Tyler from Brighton has spent the past 18 months walking and running across the UK.
He started - and finished - his epic expedition at Brighton Palace Pier.
11 Feb 2018
