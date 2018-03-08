Fishermen died 'due to no life jackets'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shoreham boat sinking: Footage released

Footage of a small fishing boat which was involved in a fatal collision has been released.

Three men died when the vessel sank shortly after leaving Shoreham harbour in August last year.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch compiled an accident report after a boat carrying four men sank 1.6 miles from Shoreham harbour, after being hit by another vessel.

  • 08 Mar 2018