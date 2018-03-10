Women take on cycle for cancer charity
A Sussex woman who suffered a rare form of miscarriage that led to cancer is taking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for a charity that helped her.

Kelly Stocker and her friend Alice Jeffrey, from Rustington, have set themselves the task of cycling 950 miles across the UK.

