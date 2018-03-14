Media player
Sussex student helps Nasa with space telescope
A university student has swapped arias for astrophysics to work on Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope.
Jessica May Hislop, a student at the University of Sussex, trained as an opera singer but is now carrying out research into the simulation of galaxies.
