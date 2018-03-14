Student helps Nasa with space telescope
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sussex student helps Nasa with space telescope

A university student has swapped arias for astrophysics to work on Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope.

Jessica May Hislop, a student at the University of Sussex, trained as an opera singer but is now carrying out research into the simulation of galaxies.

  • 14 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Mars rover takes amazing picture of planet