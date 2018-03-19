Media player
'Gorgeous redhead' Baroness Janet Fookes on 1970 interview
An MP whose 1970 election night interview went viral because of questions about her love life and "gorgeous red hair" has looked back on the conversation.
The now Baroness Janet Fookes from St Leonards, East Sussex, was elected MP for for Merton and Morden at the age of 34.
During the interview presenter Robin Day quizzed her on being unmarried and suggested she might find a match in the House of Commons.
19 Mar 2018
