Man arrested over double shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man arrested over St Leonards double shooting
A man is being questioned by police on suspicion of murder after two women were shot dead at a house in East Sussex.
The 35-year-old, who police said was known to the victims, was arrested on Friday night after the shooting in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.
Two other women were taken to hospital with shock.
-
17 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window