Man arrested over double shooting
Video

A man is being questioned by police on suspicion of murder after two women were shot dead at a house in East Sussex.

The 35-year-old, who police said was known to the victims, was arrested on Friday night after the shooting in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

Two other women were taken to hospital with shock.

  • 17 Mar 2018