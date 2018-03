Video

A man has been injured by a plane while working at Gatwick Airport.

The man, who had been working on the runway guiding aircraft, was hurt at about 17:15 BST on Wednesday at the north terminal.

He was injured by a Russian-bound Rossiya Airlines aircraft, a Gatwick Airport spokesman said.

Passengers said they had been told by crew the plane had run over a ground crew member's foot. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating.