'Beards are not compulsory'

A Morris dancing group in East Sussex is recruiting members for its summer season.
The Long Man Morris Men hold weekly practices at a church hall in Willingdon, just outside Eastbourne.
We asked the side what qualities are needed to be a successful Morris dancer.
04 Apr 2018
