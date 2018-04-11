Brighton Belle brought back to life

Media player
Famous train makes comeback after 46 years
One of the country's best known electric trains is being brought back to life, 46 years after it last carried passengers.
The Brighton Belle was a luxury Pullman service, which was often seen on the south coast, with top quality dining and beautiful art deco interiors.
It is hoped the train will carry passengers across the country once again when the restoration is finished in the autumn.
