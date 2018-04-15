Thousands take part in Brighton Marathon

Media player
Brighton Marathon: Thousands take part to raise money
Twelve thousand runners raised thousands of pounds for charity in what was Brighton's ninth annual marathon
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, with St John Ambulance and support from Barts Health NHS Trust, also provided a 280-strong volunteer medical team stationed along the course to help the runners.
15 Apr 2018
