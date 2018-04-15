Thousands take part in Brighton Marathon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brighton Marathon: Thousands take part to raise money

Twelve thousand runners raised thousands of pounds for charity in what was Brighton's ninth annual marathon

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, with St John Ambulance and support from Barts Health NHS Trust, also provided a 280-strong volunteer medical team stationed along the course to help the runners.

  • 15 Apr 2018