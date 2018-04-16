Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
These cows on a farm near Midhurst queue to milk themselves
A dairy farmer has introduced two robotic milking machines to enable his cows to choose when they want to be milked.
James Renwick, who runs Buddington Farm in Easebourne, near Midhurst, says the system improves herd welfare and farm efficiency.
His herd of 140 Holstein Friesian cows milk themselves about three times a day, producing 4,000 litres of milk.
-
16 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-43790105/these-cows-on-a-farm-near-midhurst-queue-to-milk-themselvesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window