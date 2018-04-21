First sculpture for Hove Plinth installed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sculpture for new plinth on Hove seafront installed

The first sculpture for a new plinth on Hove seafront has been installed following a six-year campaign.

It was inspired by Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth and is the brainchild of volunteers from Hove Civic Society with the aim of creating changing displays.

Constellation, by Folkestone sculptor Jonathan Wright, is a part mechanical gilded model of the solar system, part film camera and part ship's compass.

  • 21 Apr 2018