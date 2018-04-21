Media player
Sculpture for new plinth on Hove seafront installed
The first sculpture for a new plinth on Hove seafront has been installed following a six-year campaign.
It was inspired by Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth and is the brainchild of volunteers from Hove Civic Society with the aim of creating changing displays.
Constellation, by Folkestone sculptor Jonathan Wright, is a part mechanical gilded model of the solar system, part film camera and part ship's compass.
