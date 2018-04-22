Locals given days to raise £1m for pier
A community group hoping to buy and run Hastings Pier after it went into administration says it faces an unfair race against time to raise the money.

The Friends of Hastings Pier say the sudden announcement of a deadline of Tuesday to gather pledges of £1m discriminates against them and is in favour of big business.

