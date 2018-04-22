Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hastings Pier community group given days to raise £1m
A community group hoping to buy and run Hastings Pier after it went into administration says it faces an unfair race against time to raise the money.
The Friends of Hastings Pier say the sudden announcement of a deadline of Tuesday to gather pledges of £1m discriminates against them and is in favour of big business.
-
22 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-43859943/hastings-pier-community-group-given-days-to-raise-1mRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window