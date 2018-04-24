Media player
Horsham woman claimed to 'be blind' after car crash
A woman who caused the death of a man from Dorking in a car crash tried to avoid justice by telling police she was blind.
Kate Woodhead claimed said she could not be interviewed over the 2016 crash because she had developed a brain tumour and subsequent health problems.
She has been jailed for nine years for causing death by dangerous driving.
24 Apr 2018
