Dashcam footage shows drink-driver's journey

Video

Footage from a drink-driver's own vehicle showing her driving dangerously has been released by police.

The video shows the moment Louise Willard crashes into a parked car in Bexhill, East Sussex after swerving across the road and clipping kerbs and grass verges for several miles.

The 41-year-old teacher, of Ashby Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after a collision.

She was disqualified from driving for 24 months, and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.