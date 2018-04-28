Don't look down
The Brighton volunteers with a tall story to tell

A professional boxer, a grandmother and her teenage grandson were among 29 volunteers taking on a tall challenge in Brighton.

They agreed to abseil down the i360, the 450ft (137m) observation tower on Brighton seafront.

And thanks to them, the local children's hospital is now £37,000 better off.

