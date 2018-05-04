Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclists do laps of Brighton i360 tower
When a group of charity cyclists planned a charity ride from Brighton to Brussels, they decided to get off to a lofty start.
The first mile of the journey was completed by cycling 40 laps of the observation pod on the i360 viewing tower on Brighton seafront.
The team will complete the trip over the bank holiday weekend.
-
04 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window