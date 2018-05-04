A sky-high bike challenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cyclists do laps of Brighton i360 tower

When a group of charity cyclists planned a charity ride from Brighton to Brussels, they decided to get off to a lofty start.

The first mile of the journey was completed by cycling 40 laps of the observation pod on the i360 viewing tower on Brighton seafront.

The team will complete the trip over the bank holiday weekend.

  • 04 May 2018