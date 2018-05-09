Wheelchair users 'forced into road'
A terminally ill wheelchair user from Camber says illegally parked cars are forcing residents into the road.

Yvonne Rae and her daughter Vanessa Fuller took mobile phone footage of scores of vehicles blocking pavements over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Sussex Police has admitted it did not have enough resources to deal with them.

