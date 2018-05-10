Media player
Sussex gym nurturing kickboxing success
Assassins Gym in Crowborough, East Sussex, has three junior champions.
Alex Hook, 16, is K-1 world kickboxing champion for his weight group.
He said: "Kickboxing keeps me off the streets."
10 May 2018
