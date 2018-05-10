Media player
Video
Sussex teen with heart and lung disease fundraising for USA trip
Bradley Harrison was born with congenital heart disease and the NHS says he will have to "deteriorate" further to be considered for a transplant.
The 16-year-old and his family, who are from Shoreham, in Sussex, are hoping to raise £25,000 so he can be seen by heart specialists in the USA, who they believe might be able to prolong his life.
10 May 2018
