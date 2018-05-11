Police probe over Beachy Head mannequin
Sussex Police probe over mannequin off Beachy Head

A police investigation has been launched after a mannequin was thrown off Beachy Head.

It appears that the mannequin was thrown during a scene shot by Indian television series, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

A helicopter, lifeboat and the police searched the coast to make sure the mannequin was not a body last Friday.

  • 11 May 2018