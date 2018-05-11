Police probe over Beachy Head mannequin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sussex Police probe over mannequin off Beachy Head
A police investigation has been launched after a mannequin was thrown off Beachy Head.
It appears that the mannequin was thrown during a scene shot by Indian television series, Ishq Mein Marjawan.
A helicopter, lifeboat and the police searched the coast to make sure the mannequin was not a body last Friday.
Video only available to UK viewers.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-44087444/sussex-police-probe-over-mannequin-off-beachy-headRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window