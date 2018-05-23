Bear cubs released after charity help

Media player
Armenian bear cubs released after help from Sussex charity
A pair of one-year-old bear cubs have been released into the wild following help from a charity in Sussex.
International Animal Rescue, based in Uckfield, is hoping to free 80 caged bears in Armenia.
23 May 2018
