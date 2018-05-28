Lifeguards begin duty at Camber
Lifeguard patrols begin at Camber Sands

Lifeguard patrols began at Camber Sands this weekend as thousands flocked to the beach amid the high temperatures.

Two years ago, seven men drowned at Camber.

Five of them were friends on a trip from London and all died on the same day.

