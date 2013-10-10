Hartlepool residents 'misery' at landfill smell

Video

People living near a landfill site in Hartlepool say their lives are being made a "misery" by the "severe" smell.

Residents were told the site would remain as a wildlife garden, but in 2010 Niramax, a waste solution company, was granted planning permission to build a waste transfer station.

Sean Harte says the smell is "so strong and severe" it makes him feel sick.

Hartlepool Borough Council said it was "in discussion" with Niramax to resolve a breach of a condition relating to the storage of the fuel bales at the site.