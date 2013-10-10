Video
Hartlepool residents 'misery' at landfill smell
People living near a landfill site in Hartlepool say their lives are being made a "misery" by the "severe" smell.
Residents were told the site would remain as a wildlife garden, but in 2010 Niramax, a waste solution company, was granted planning permission to build a waste transfer station.
Sean Harte says the smell is "so strong and severe" it makes him feel sick.
Hartlepool Borough Council said it was "in discussion" with Niramax to resolve a breach of a condition relating to the storage of the fuel bales at the site.
-
10 Oct 2013
- From the section Tees