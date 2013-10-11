Stockton Globe Theatre given £4m restoration grant

Video

A project to restore a rundown music venue on Teesside has won a £4m Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

The Grade II-listed Globe Theatre on Stockton High Street opened in 1935 and hosted music acts including The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

The building closed in 1997 and has since suffered from significant deterioration.

The Globe Stockton Foundation plans to re-open the theatre as a 2,500-seat venue and create 60 new jobs.