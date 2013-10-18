Video
Ninety-two children met strangers they found online, charity says
Children as young as seven are meeting strangers following conversations on the internet, the charity Barnardos has said.
In just five primary schools in Middlesbrough, 92 children admitted meeting people after communicating with them online.
The majority of children between seven and nine said they saw no problems with it.
The charity has described the figures as "extremely worrying."
Stuart Whincup has this exclusive report.
-
18 Oct 2013
- From the section Tees