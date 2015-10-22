Family's plea to help find missing Teesside man

Video

One year on since the disappearance of Teesside man Paul Kerrison his heartbroken family have made an appeal to help them find him.

Paul, who suffers from epilepsy and requires regular medication, was last seen in October 2014 in the New Marske area near his home after he became separated from a friend.

Despite extensive searches of the surrounding countryside he has not been found, and his sister Becky hopes someone might be able to help them find him.