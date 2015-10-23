Parents fight plans to close North Tees baby unit

Video

The parents of twins born prematurely are leading a fight to save the Teesside baby unit which nursed them back to health.

Shaun and Kirsty Lowther have helped co-ordinate a petition signed by six thousand people against plans to close the Neonatal intensive care unit at Stockton's North Tees Hospital.

NHS England is proposing the unit's closure to concentrate resources instead in larger regional centres, which it says are safer.