Durham pensioners create 'House of Horrors' for charity

A County Durham couple have transformed their home into a "House of Horrors" to give children a Halloween fright and raise money for charity.

Pensioners Brian and Eleanor Nichol have been spent thousands of pounds spooking-up their Newton Aycliffe home using a growing collection of scary Halloween toys and film props which they have collected over the years.

The children give a £1 donation to the Great North Air Ambulance for the chance to venture down the hall into the house of ghouls, zombies and other terrifying characters.

Brian and Eleanor say it's just a bit of fun for a great cause