Jacob Jenkins grape choke death: Mourners gather for Hartlepool boy's funeral

A Teesside toddler who died after choking on a grape has been given an emotional send-off.

Jacob Jenkins stopped breathing after swallowing the fruit at Pizza Hut in Hartlepool on 9 October.

The two-year-old was put in an induced coma, but his parents Abigail Wilson and David Jenkins turned off his life support five days later.

At his funeral at St Joseph's Church in Hartlepool, the youngster's family and friends were asked to wear a hint of his favourite colour, yellow.