Boro fans celebrate shock win over Manchester United

Ten thousand Middlesbrough fans were involved in wild celebrations after their team pulled off an upset by knocking Manchester United out of the Capital One Cup.

Boro held the Premier League team to a 0-0 draw in normal time at Old Trafford. And then, in a nail-biting finish, sealed a memorable victory with a 3-1 victory in the penalty shoot out.

It sparked a night of celebrations for the Teessiders, who earlier in the game had staged their own mass tribute to steelworkers who are losing their jobs.

BBC Tees commentator Alistair Brownlee went wild as Boro keeper Tomas Mejias pulled off the match-winning penalty save