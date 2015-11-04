Grape choke toddler Jacob Jenkins' mother's heartbreak

Video

The mother of two-year-old Jacob Jenkins, who died after he choked on a grape, has spoken of her heartbreak and how she is suffering from flashbacks.

The toddler stopped breathing after swallowing the fruit at Pizza Hut in Hartlepool on 9 October.

Though both his parents were trained first aiders, neither was able to dislodge the grape.

His mother Abigail Wilson, 23, is hoping she can help other parents and shared some personal video of Jacob, captured at home in the weeks before his death