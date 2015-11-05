Video
UK washing machine making returns with County Durham factory
The return of domestic washing machine manufacturing to Britain has moved a step closer with the Duke of Kent opening a new production facility in County Durham.
The Newton Aycliffe-based dehumidifier company Ebac has spent five years designing a production line capable of delivering up to 300,000 new washing machines a year for the UK market.
The last British maker of washing machines for the home - Hotpoint - pulled out 10 years ago.
Ebac says full-scale manufacture will not start until early 2016, but MD Pamela Petty has high hopes for their "British" product.
-
05 Nov 2015
- From the section Tees