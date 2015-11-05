Duke of Kent opens Ebac washing machine production facility
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK washing machine making returns with County Durham factory

The return of domestic washing machine manufacturing to Britain has moved a step closer with the Duke of Kent opening a new production facility in County Durham.

The Newton Aycliffe-based dehumidifier company Ebac has spent five years designing a production line capable of delivering up to 300,000 new washing machines a year for the UK market.

The last British maker of washing machines for the home - Hotpoint - pulled out 10 years ago.

Ebac says full-scale manufacture will not start until early 2016, but MD Pamela Petty has high hopes for their "British" product.

  • 05 Nov 2015
  • From the section Tees
Go to next video: Washing machine 'vandalism' deadlock