Charity support for children's Down's syndrome unit

Video

A centre dedicated to helping children with Down's syndrome, and their families, is celebrating winning another year of funding from BBC Children in Need.

The Down's Syndrome Education Centre in Newton Aycliffe, in County Durham, which has been running for 10 years, has been designed to help the children and their parents acquire the kind of skills they need to tackle the future with confidence.

One of the regular users of the centre is Denise Wilson-Bainbridge, along with her daughter Ava, and she says the centre has transformed their lives